Jon Pardi debuts first Christmas show: “What a night”

Jon Pardi recently notched another first in his career: headlining his Christmas concert.

Taking to Instagram, Jon shared photos from his December 16 show at New York City’s Beacon Theatre, alongside a short reflection on the night.

“What a night, thank you to my band and crew for a great year!!! Our 1st ever Christmas show was a blast!” Jon captioned his Instagram carousel. “Thank you everyone who came, wish we could do it again tonight. Cant wait for the next one!!! Love ya and Merry Christmas!!!”

Jon’s debut holiday album, Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi, arrived in October. He recently performed “Beer for Santa” from the project on CMA Country Christmas. If you missed it, it’ll air again December 20 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

