93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Jon Pardi’s grateful for his selfless mom: “She’s an angel”

May 9, 2024 3:50PM EDT
Share
ABC

Jon Pardi adores his mother, Shelly, and there are many reasons why.

Recalling her best qualities in a press interview, Jon shares, “My mom’s always been there for me. First of all, she’s a great mom. She’s an angel. She takes care of people that aren’t even in the family. She’s always been like that and she’s a great mother.”

“She’s always proud and she’s always there supporting and being a great mom. She’s just a good human being. There’s not one mean bone in her body,” the “Last Night Lonely” singer continues.

“And she cries about every time I talk to her. She always worries about me. I have to tell her, ‘Stop worrying about me,’” adds Jon.

Coming up, you can catch Jon performing at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest. For tickets and the full festival lineup and schedule, visit cmafest.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

In Case You Didnt KnowBrett Young
7:22pm
Shes Somebodys DaughterDrew Baldridge
7:18pm
Burn It DownParker Mccollum
7:04pm
Wildflowers And Wild HorsesLainey Wilson
7:00pm
This Is My DirtJustin Moore
6:56pm
View Full Playlist