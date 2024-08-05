93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Jon Stewart to miss ‘The Daily Show’ after COVID-19 diagnosis

August 5, 2024 1:28PM EDT
Comedy Central

The Daily Show will be without Jon Stewart Monday after the part-time host tested positive for COVID-19.

As he recovers, Michael Kosta will host the show at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central; each episode debuts the next morning on Paramount+.

Stewart will return to the anchor desk Aug. 12, ABC Audio has learned.

With Stewart anchoring Monday nights since his return on Feb. 12, the Emmy-winning program features a rotating series of hosts, including Ronny Chieng, Jordan Klepper and Kosta.

