Jordan Davis is excited to be the “turkey-frying guy” on Thanksgiving

Jordan Davis has a lot to look forward to every Thanksgiving.

In addition to family time and watching football, Jordan says he anticipates prepping up the turkey — a favorite Thanksgiving tradition of his.

“I just recently got into frying the turkey, so I’m the turkey-frying guy, and I’m getting pretty good at it. So, I would have to say that’s [the] thing that I look most forward to,” he shares.

When it comes to a favorite Thanksgiving side dish, the “Next Thing You Know” hitmaker knows exactly what’s at the top of his list.

“Macaroni and Cheese – anytime. Thanksgiving, a random Tuesday. I don’t care. I’m a Macaroni and Cheese guy,” says Jordan.

Jordan’s currently approaching the top 30 of the country charts with “Tuscon Too Late.” The track is off his latest album, Bluebird Days, which arrived in February.

