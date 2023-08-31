93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Jordan Davis is ready for a “Damn Good Time” on his headlining tour

August 31, 2023 2:15PM EDT
ABC/Larry McCormack

As Jordan Davis readies to kick off his Damn Good Time Tour, he’s hitting pause to reflect on his journey toward being a headliner and the surreality of it.

”This fall [headlining] tour is something that we’ve been, I mean, we’ve been planning it for a long time,” says Jordan. “It truly feels like two years ago we were in a van, pulling into 500-person bars and crossing our fingers that it was gonna look full enough to post a photo on social media.”

“I still remember those days, to where now, we’re sold out in the majority of the venues and starting to kind of make the jump into arenas,” he shares. “It’s something I just didn’t really, I don’t know. As a guy who moved to town to write songs, I never really saw that in my future.”

Jordan’s Damn Good Time Tour begins Thursday, August 31, in Atlanta and will hit Nashville, Kansas City, St. Louis, New York City, Boston, Bakersfield and other cities. The trek will conclude in Las Vegas on October 21. 

A rotating list of artists, which includes Gabby BarrettDylan MarloweKameron MarloweJameson Rodgers and Conner Smith, will serve as opening acts.

For a full list of dates and tickets, visit jordandavisofficial.com.

