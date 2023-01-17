93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Jordan Davis lands fifth number one

January 17, 2023 6:00AM EST
Share
Jordan Davis lands fifth number one

ABC

Jordan Davis is celebrating his fifth number one single. His latest track, “What My World Spins Around,” which he wrote with Ryan Hurd and Matt Dragstrem, tops the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase country charts this week. 

“Thank you country radio, thank you all for supporting this song,” he shares in a video on Instagram. “It’s crazy. I can’t believe I’m celebrating my fifth number one. That’s crazy, thank you all so much.”

He also added in the caption that he feels “grateful to get to make music with crazy talented people like @ryanhurd & @mattdrag,” noting, “Thank y’all for loving this song and making it a special one, can’t wait to hear y’all sing it with us on the road this year!”

“What My World Spins Around” will be featured on Jordan’s upcoming album, Bluebird Days, which drops February 17.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Thank GodKane Brown Ftg Katelyn Brown (wife)
5:39pm
Love Like CrazyLee Brice
5:35pm
Going Going GoneLuke Combs
5:31pm
This Is How We RollFlorida Georgia Line Ftg Luke Bryan
5:28pm
Pick Me UpGabby Barrett
5:25pm
View Full Playlist