Jordan Davis on closing his ‘Bluebird Days’ chapter + not performing at the ACM Awards

“Next Thing You Know” may have hit #1 almost a year ago but, as Jordan Davis calls it, it’s “the song that keeps [on] giving.”

This year, the chart-topping single earned nods for ACM Single, Song and Visual Media of the Year, and for Jordan, that’s a pretty neat way to conclude his Bluebird Days era.

“We’re going to move on to the next record after this. So, what a way to close the book on a record that means a ton to me,” Jordan tells ABC Audio. “I just love [Bluebird Days]. If we walk away with an award, great. If not, still so proud of this song, so proud of what we did in the writing room that day and proud of this record.”

Jordan, however, won’t be singing “Next Thing You Know” or performing at the ACM Awards. Though he’s a little bummed, he’s looking forward to presenting and soaking up the party as an attendee.

“I wish I was singing. So if anybody gets sick, I’m here. I’m ready to jump in,” says Jordan. “But you know what’s cool? I get so nervous playing award shows. So now, I’m actually able to just enjoy it and drink it in, win, lose or draw.”

“Even if I was playing, I would be talking to you and in the back of my mind, I would be like, ‘Don’t screw up on TV, don’t screw up on TV.’ Like, that’s all I could think about,” he admits.

You can stream the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Reba McEntire, live Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

