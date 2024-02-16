93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Jordan Davis wonders what if “Good News Sold”

February 16, 2024 4:20PM EST
ABC

Jordan Davis is working on new music, and he’s sharing snippets of it with fans on socials.

The “Next Thing You Know” hitmaker took to Instagram recently to tease an unreleased song, “Good News Sold.”

The reflective number considers the nature of news reporting, the sometimes sensationalized nature of stories and what would happen if good news triumphed over the negativity.

“If good news sold/ The world wouldn’t seem so bad/ If good news sold/ We’d be buying everything they had/ We’d all sleep a little bit better at night,” goes part of the life-inspired chorus.

While a release date hasn’t been announced, you can check out a preview clip of “Good News Sold” now on Jordan’s Instagram.

Jordan’s latest single, “Tuscon Too Late,” is currently in the top 15 and ascending the country charts. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

