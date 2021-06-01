June is APS Awareness Month!
APS is Antiphospholipid Antibody Syndrome. It’s a blood clotting disorder. Learn more or make a donation at APSFA.org
APS is an autoimmune disorder in which the body recognizes certain normal components of blood and/or cell membranes as foreign substances and produces antibodies against them. There are two known forms. APS may occur in people with systemic lupus erythematosus, other autoimmune disease, or in otherwise healthy individuals.
Wear the color burgundy this month or on APS awareness day on June 9th to show your support.