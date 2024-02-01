93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Just Noticed This Today, Oops. Anyone Else Just Realize They’re Past Due…

February 1, 2024 8:55AM EST
State inspection, ugh! One of those things many of us forget until after it’s due. Then it’s time to cross our fingers and hope our brakes, tires, headlights, and wipers pass. But remembering to check the month it expires is a bit of a challenge. Once it’s done, I always think that a year away is a long time and I’m sure I’ll notice it before it’s due. If my wife hadn’t said she thought it was expiring soon, I know it would still be expired in August!

So as we set course into a new month, if you haven’t already- might want to check your sticker.

