One of the best lessons I’ve learned over the span of my lifetime so far is to just walk away and leave it alone. Lately I’ve been getting the same comment from multiple people on Facebook, Instagram and more that go like this. (I’ve cut the name and photo off to protect their identity).

Part of me wants to respond with, “What you don’t understand about being Friends on Social Media is that it is normally people you actually KNOW. …Like your FRIENDS!”. But I don’t want to reply and sound mean so I just walk away and leave it.

We’ve all been seeing TV commercials that end with a line like, “Don’t take X, if you’re allergic to X”. I want to ask them how anyone would know if they were allergic to X if they’d never taken it?” but you and I know that line is just to cover them in a lawsuit. “You took X? We told you not to take X if you’re allergic!” You may have also heard the disclaimers after a medication ad that says, “If you have severe diarrhea, tell your doctor”. “Tell him!”? I will physically drag him off of the golf course to help fix that. But again, you can’t change those ads so just walk away.

Where I want to get more aggressive is with Spam calls and with messages that can’t be stopped. No, I don’t want to meet women my age. My wife would probably frown on me dating. I appreciate the text messages offering some sort of generic Viagra but, I didn’t ask. How do you make them go away? Just walking away hasn’t worked so far. At one point, there was a persistent company that kept contacting me. When I got a little nasty with them about all of the calls, I think someone on that end thought, “Oh, it’s ON now pal” and signed me up for thousands more. I’m tempted to share their number everywhere and have us all just keep bombing their phones but I don’t want any of you or my family and friends to get signed up for the same junk that comes my way.