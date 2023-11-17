93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Justin Moore gets personal with “This Is My Dirt”

November 17, 2023 2:45PM EST
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

You can check out the first taste of Justin Moore‘s next album with the release of his new single, “This Is My Dirt.”

The Arkansas native drew from his own life to co-write the tune.

 ”‘This Is My Dirt’ is a song not only about how you grew up, but more specifically, where you grew up, and in particular, where I grew up,” Justin points out. “The land that I live on — and the land [I] am raising my children on — is the same land that I grew up on. My mom was raised on this land, and it has been in our family since the late 1800s.”

“This Is My Dirt” is the follow-up to Justin’s 12th #1, “You, Me, and Whiskey” with Priscilla Block

