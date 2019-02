Justin Moore has released a new song and it’s called “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home”. It’s the first single from his next album, Late Nights and Longnecks. The CD is due out on April 26th.

At the end of the video Justin has a dedication message that says “”Here’s to the families that live in the reality of this video, and to the ones that didn’t make it back home.”

Watch it up above.