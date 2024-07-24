93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Justin Moore’s ready to “Put a Boot in It”

July 24, 2024 2:30PM EDT
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Justin Moore‘s calling a spade a spade in his upcoming track, “Put a Boot in It.”

Arriving Friday, the song’s a callout to the phony country folks he knows — and he’s not mincing his words.

“We can see your B.S. from a red dirt mile away/ You ain’t foolin’ no one with your Realtree or your sling/ Talkin’ like you’re one of us/ But you’re more country club/ I’m about to take your country club/ And put a boot in it,” Justin professes in the twangy ode. 

You can check out the full teaser clip of “Put a Boot in It” now on Justin’s social platform X.

Justin’s got several fair and festival dates lined up for the rest of summer. For tickets and a full list of dates, head to justinmooremusic.com.

His latest album is 2023’s Stray Dog, which features the Priscilla Block-assisted “You, Me, And Whiskey.”

