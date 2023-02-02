93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Justin & Priscilla are heating things up with the “You, Me and Whiskey” video

February 2, 2023 5:01PM EST
Big Machine

Justin Moore and Priscilla Block‘s new video, “You, Me and Whiskey,” premieres Thursday night, and from the looks of things, it’s gonna be a hot one.

A short, steamy clip Justin shared on Instagram shows a couple falling into bed, just before the romance starts and the clothes come off. You can tune in at 8:50 p.m. ET to check out the full video.

Justin and Priscilla will also be going live on YouTube for the premiere, just as they kick off The You, Me & Whiskey Tour in Rapid City, South Dakota.

