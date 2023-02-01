93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Kacey Musgraves will sing for Loretta at the Grammys

February 1, 2023 11:46AM EST
Kacey Musgraves will sing for Loretta at the Grammys

Kacey Musgraves will perform “Coal Miner’s Daughter” in honor of Loretta Lynn during Sunday night’s Grammys. The country icon passed away peacefully at her Tennessee home last October at the age of 90.

Kacey’s just one part of an expanded In Memoriam segment on this year’s show. Sheryl CrowBonnie Raitt and Mick Fleetwood will remember Fleetwood Mac‘s Christine McVie with “Songbird.” Maverick City Music and Quavo will perform “Without You” for rapper Takeoff.

You can tune in to watch the 65th Grammys Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

