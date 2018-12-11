Kane Brown and Lauren Alaina join the West Coast party on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve”

Dick Clark ProductionsKane Brown and Lauren Alaina are joining the lineup for this year’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest on ABC.

Kane and Lauren will perform both separately and together from the show’s West Coast celebration. The two former schoolmates topped the chart together with “What Ifs” in October of 2017.

They join Kelsea Ballerini, who’ll also sing at the Hollywood party and will team up with The Chainsmokers to perform their collaboration, “This Feeling,” as well.

Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy return to host the main celebration from New York City’s Times Square, while Ciara will lead the festivities in Los Angeles. You can tune in to watch Monday, December 31 starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

