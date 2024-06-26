Kane Brown, Carrie Underwood, Old Dominion + Megan Moroney join GMA’s Summer Concert Series
June 26, 2024 1:00PM EDT
Country music’s coming in hot to Good Morning America‘s 2024 Summer Concert Series.
Here are the country stars who are performing and when:
Kane Brown – July 19
Carrie Underwood – Aug. 2
Megan Moroney – Aug. 30
Old Dominion – Sept. 6
Kane and Carrie will take the stage at New York City’s Central Park, and you can grab tickets starting Wednesday at noon ET on GMA‘s website.
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.