93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Kane Brown drops cryptic new music tease

September 11, 2023 2:15PM EDT
Share
ABC

What could Kane Brown be up to these days?

Besides celebrating his recent #1 “Bury Me in Georgia” and spending time with family, Kane’s also gearing up to drop new music.

While no official news has been announced, Kane recently posted “kanebrownmusic.com [eyes emoji]” on his Facebook page, directing fans to his website.

Kane’s website now shows a digital dashboard with a countdown timer and audio system right below it. On the audio system are links to his social media pages as well as presave and preadd links.

What do you think? Will Kane unveil new music later this week? Check out kanebrownmusic.com to find out and be sure to presave what’s coming soon.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Plot TwistJosh Kenney
1:07am
Burnin It DownJason Aldean
1:04am
Fast CarLuke Combs
12:59am
Lovin You Is FunEaston Corbin
12:56am
5 Foot 9Tyler Hubbard
12:53am
View Full Playlist