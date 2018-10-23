Kane Brown – Good as You (Video- w/ Clips from Wedding) Kane Brown has released the music video to his latest called “Good As You” which happens to have clips from his wedding to his beautiful bride, Katelyn Jae. I love it! They look so happy and I’m glad we get to see a glimpse into their big day. good as youkane brownkatelyn jaelovemusic videonew musicromancevideoweddingwedding day SHARE RELATED CONTENT Listen To Win! Happy 18th Wedding Anniversary Meet My Chicken Monday We Three and Craig Campbell Perform During ‘Crucial Catch’ Halftime Show (Video) New Chicken Coop Walker Hayes – 90’s Country (Video)