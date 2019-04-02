Kane Brown hopes to turn his luck around in Vegas, as he heads to Sin City for the ACMs

ABC/Image Group LA

Kane Brown is nominated for Single of the Year for “Heaven” at Sunday’s Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas. After being shut out at the CMA Awards in Nashville in November, he admits the recognition is particularly satisfying.

“You know, just being nominated for the ACMs is awesome,” Kane reflects. “You know, just being recognized is something that I’ve always looked forward to.”

“And, you know, sometimes it don’t always happen,” he adds, “but you just gotta brush it off, and I’m just glad we’re nominated this year, you know.”

Meanwhile, the “Good as You” hitmaker confesses he doesn’t always have the best luck when he heads to the casino in Sin City, but he’s hoping he might turn things around.

“I can’t be in Vegas longer than an hour, I feel like,” Kane explains. “I don’t know. I just, I gamble.”

“It was going great, until my wife left the table,” he recalls, “and then it just went bad. So, I don’t know, maybe this year.”

Kane’s set to sing on Sunday night’s show as well, with R&B star Khalid. You can tune in to watch all the action live from MGM Grand Garden Arena starting at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

