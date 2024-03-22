93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Kane Brown introduces fans to the “Fiddle in the Band”

March 22, 2024 5:00PM EDT
Courtesy of Sony Music Nashville

Kane Brown has rolled out his new track, “Fiddle in the Band.”

The upbeat drum and fiddle-driven number finds Kane celebrating his country roots and love for a good time. 

“I’m just like you I was raised on the radio/ From Memphis blues to a Hollywood rock ‘n’ roll/ Took a trip to Music City/ Brought a little bit of everything with me/ I’m a little bit of bass, 808s, a little bit of clap your hands/ I’m a little bit of six strings on a backbeat/ With a fiddle in the band,” Kane beams with pride in the rousing chorus. 

“Fiddle in the Band” is the latest preview of Kane’s upcoming new album. The as-yet-untitled project was first introduced with its lead single, “I Can Feel It,” which recently hit #1 on the country charts. 

For tickets to Kane’s upcoming In The Air Tour, go to kanebrownmusic.com.

