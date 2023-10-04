Kane Brown jams out to Alicia Keys with daughters

There’s nothing like some quality father-daughter time.

Kane Brown recently shared that with his daughters, Kingsley, 3, and Kodi, 1, in the comfort of their own home, with the accompaniment of Alicia Keys‘ “Girl on Fire.”

“Bath time [heart emoji],” Kane captioned an Instagram video that showcased him, Kingsley and Kodi jamming out to “Girl on Fire.” The clip opens with Kingsley belting the start of the chorus, “This girl is on fire,” in her blue pajamas as Kodi smiles and bops along with her dad.

Check out the full video on Kane’s Instagram.

On the music front, Kane is #35 and ascending the country charts with his new single, “I Can Feel It.”

