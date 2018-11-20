Kane Brown opens up about facing racism

ABC/Image Group LAKane Brown tells the new issue of People magazine all about his difficult childhood, dealing with racism as a biracial country singer, and his steady career climb.

“When I first got into country, I started getting comments like, ‘He’s an n-word’,” the “Lose It” singer tells the publication.

But Kane persevered despite the roadblocks and began to post covers of classic country songs on social media. Soon he had thousands of followers, which convinced him to continue a career in music. But he admits he was initially nervous about the decision.

“I feel like country music is really safe,” he says. “There’s a few artists that go outside the box and do different things. I want to be one.”

Kane has proven that music was the right choice for him: His sophomore album, Experiment, topped both the all-genre Billboard 200 and Billboard Top Country Albums charts this week with 124,000 units sold.

The issue of People featuring Kane is out Friday.