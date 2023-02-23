93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Kane Brown returns to CMT Awards & books his acting debut

February 23, 2023 11:01AM EST
Kane Brown will return this year to co-host the 2023 CMT Music Awards alongside Kelsea Ballerini on CBS. The two previously hosted the show together in 2021, and last year, he stepped in alongside Anthony Mackie when Kelsea came down with COVID. 

This year’s show premieres Sunday, April 2, at 8 p.m. ET, live from Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Kane and his wife, Katelyn, will also perform their #1 hit, “Thank You,” for the first time live on broadcast television.

Kane’s also set to make his acting debut on CBS’ Fire Country that same week. He’ll play Robin, “an enigmatic, modern-day train hopper” who aids crash victims, described as a “Robin Hood” who’s “an outlaw on the run with a heart of gold.”

You can tune in to watch Friday, April 7, at 9 p.m. ET.

