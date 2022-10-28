Kane Brown says he + wife Katelyn will “definitely” do another duet after the success of “Thank God”

ABC/Connie Chornuk

Turns out, love and music are a good mix.

Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, teamed up for his new single, “Thank God,” which is rapidly climbing the country charts and becoming a fan favorite. Now, Kane tells E! News that he’s planning on doing another duet with his wife one day and that it’s just a matter of when.

“There will definitely be another song with us in the future,” the singer assures fans. “We’re gonna write another song and release it. We just want it to be better than this one.”

In the meantime, they’re enjoying the runaway success of “Thank God,” which Kane believes is resonating with listeners because of its authenticity.

“I think it’s just because it’s a true love story,” he notes. “It’s not two artists who are singing it to each other and have no future with each other. I feel like people can relate to that. Plus, it’s a beautiful song.”

Kane and Katelyn haven’t yet debuted “Thank God” live, but they did head to Hawaii to shoot a tropical music video for the track.

