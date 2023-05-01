93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Kane Brown sets sights on more acting roles

May 1, 2023 3:30PM EDT
Kane Brown‘s got a couple more dates on his Drunk or Dreaming Tour that’ll stretch into the summer. But after that, the country hitmaker’s planning on taking some time off from music to focus on both family and his newfound passion of acting.

“We’re taking a couple of months off coming up,” Kane told ET recently. “I don’t know what I’m going to do. But you know, whatever’s there, I’m going to try and pursue it.”

“[I’m] just gonna, you know, take time into looking into acting,” he adds. “We just bought a Florida home, so we’re gonna go down. The girls went to the beach for the first time, they loved it. So we’re gonna go down there, hang out with them and make some memories.”

Kane recently made his acting debut on CBS’ Fire Country. His latest single, “Bury Me In Georgia,” is approaching the top 30 on the country charts.

To see Kane’s full tour schedule and to get tickets, visit his website.

