93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Kane Brown talks “I Can Feel It,” why he can’t wait to perform it live

September 25, 2023 6:00AM EDT
Share
Courtesy of Sony Music Nashville

Kane Brown recently released his hotly anticipated new single, “I Can Feel It.”

The uptempo track, which was co-written by Kane, samples Phil Collins‘ 1981 hit “In The Air Tonight.” So, what inspired that interpolation?

“This song came after we were trying to find somebody to perform with me at Stagecoach,” Kane recalls. “Phil Collins was one of the people we wanted, and after we were in Canada, we wrote this song.”

“I immediately fell in love with it, with the drum feel. It’s so familiar to a lot of people,” he says.

With “I Can Feel It” ushering in a new music chapter, Kane’s looking forward to performing the song onstage soon.

“I’m really excited to play it live. I immediately saw the image of it after we wrote it, and I can’t wait for everybody to hear it and get to jam along to it,” shares Kane.

Tickets to Kane’s 2024 In The Air Tour go on sale Thursday, September 28, at 10 a.m. local time. For more information and a full list of dates, visit tour.kanebrownmusic.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Shouldve Been A CowboyToby Keith 1993
9:45am
Try That In A Small TownJason Aldean
9:42am
Dont YaBrett Eldredge
9:39am
Stars Like ConfettiDustin Lynch
9:36am
Runnin Out Of MoonlightRandy Houser
9:33am
View Full Playlist