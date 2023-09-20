Kane Brown unveils 2024 In The Air Tour

Kane Brown is set to hit the road in 2024 for his In The Air Tour.

The newly announced 29-city trek kicks off March 28 in Charlottesville and will hit Houston, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Los Angeles and more before concluding in Arlington on September 14.

Tyler Hubbard, Jon Pardi, Chris Young, Cole Swindell, Bailey Zimmerman, Parmalee, LOCASH and RaeLynn will open for Kane on select dates.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, September 28, at 10 a.m. local time. However, fans can register their interest now at tour.kanebrownmusic.com for access to the presale on Tuesday, September 26, at 10 a.m. ET. A full list of can be found on Kane’s website.

Coming up, Kane will release his brand new single, “I Can Feel It,” on Thursday, September 21, at 11 a.m. CT. You can presave it now to hear it as soon as it drops.

