Kane Brown’s got a new collab coming Friday

May 1, 2024 3:50PM EDT
Kane Brown is reuniting with Marshmello for a new collab, “Miles on It.”

It’s the second time Kane and Marshmello have teamed up on a song, with the first being 2019’s cross-genre hit “One Thing Right.”

The announcement arrived via an Instagram Reel on Wednesday, which features Kane hopping on a FaceTime call with Marshmello as he debuts their track at the recent Stagecoach Festival.

“Me and @kanebrown ran it back, “Miles on It” out this Friday,” the DJ captioned his joint Instagram post. 

“Miles on It” drops Friday, May 3, and is available for presave now.

