Kane Brown’s got a new collab coming Friday

Kane Brown is reuniting with Marshmello for a new collab, “Miles on It.”

It’s the second time Kane and Marshmello have teamed up on a song, with the first being 2019’s cross-genre hit “One Thing Right.”

The announcement arrived via an Instagram Reel on Wednesday, which features Kane hopping on a FaceTime call with Marshmello as he debuts their track at the recent Stagecoach Festival.

“Me and @kanebrown ran it back, “Miles on It” out this Friday,” the DJ captioned his joint Instagram post.

“Miles on It” drops Friday, May 3, and is available for presave now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.