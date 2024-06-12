Kane’s daughters meet Marshmello in “Miles on It” BTS video

Kane Brown has shared a behind-the-scenes video for his latest single with Marshmello, “Miles on It.”

The clip opens with Kane and Marshmello getting ready to drive their front loaders as camera and video crew members surround them.

Midway through, Kane introduces his eldest daughter, Kingsley Rose, to the EDM DJ.

“Give him a high-five. We got a song together. You know ‘Miles on It’? That’s our song. That’s mine and his song. We did it together. That’s what we’re shooting the music video for,” Kane tells Kingsley while carrying her on one arm.

The visualizer also shows Kane, Kingsley and Kane’s younger daughter, Kodi Jane, posing for a photo with Marshmello.

It concludes with the final night party scenes in the music video, before the director shouts, “That’s a wrap!”

“Miles on It” is currently approaching the top 30 of the country charts.

To catch Kane at his ongoing In The Air Tour, visit tour.kanebrownmusic.com.

