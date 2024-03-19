93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Keith, Lainey, Jelly + more to perform at 2024 CMT Music Awards

March 19, 2024 10:00AM EDT
Courtesy of CMT

The first round of performers for the 2024 CMT Music Awards has been revealed.

Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, Sam Hunt, Jelly RollBailey Zimmerman and host Kelsea Ballerini are among those set to take the stage, with more artists to be announced later.

Keith will perform “Straight Line,” the lead single from his upcoming new album; Lainey will celebrate how “Country’s Cool Again”; Sam’s set to debut a new track; Jelly will take the stage for an as-yet-unannounced song; and Bailey’s singing his current single, “Where It Ends.”

Additional performers, presenters and 2024 CMT Music Awards details will be shared soon.

The 2024 CMT Music Awards air live from Austin, Texas, on April 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

