93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Keith Urban and Tim McGraw take their Boots and Hearts to Canada

February 2, 2023 5:15PM EST
Share
Keith Urban and Tim McGraw take their Boots and Hearts to Canada

Jason Davis/Getty Images

Keith UrbanTim McGraw and Nickelback will headline this year’s Boots and Hearts festival in Canada.

Riley GreenBRELANDLauren AlainaBlanco BrownBailey ZimmermanTravis DenningKylie MorganAdam DoleacSeaforth and many more round out the lineup for the August 10-13 event.

Known for being Canada’s largest camping festival, Boots and Hearts takes place in Oro-Medonte, Ontario, at Burl’s Creek Event Grounds. You can find out more at BootsAndHearts.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

She Had Me At Heads Carolina (remix)Cole Swindell With Jo Dee Messina
4:21am
Amarillo SkyJason Aldean
4:18am
All Trucks Go To HeavenBoomtown Saints
4:14am
What He Didnt DoCarly Pearce
4:11am
Take My NameParmalee
4:08am
View Full Playlist