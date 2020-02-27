Keith Urban – God Whispered Your Name (Visualizer Video)
Keith Urban has released his next single. It’s called “God Whispered Your Name”.
It was also announced that Keith Urban will be hosting the 55th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 5th.
Our very own Steve and Jessica will be there in the audience to pick up their ACM Award for Best Morning Show!
You have a chance to go to the ACM’s with Steve and Jessica!!! Details coming soon so keep listening to 93.3, WFLS!