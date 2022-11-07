Keith Urban is returning to Las Vegas for an all-new residency show

Live Nation Las Vegas/Caesars Entertainment

Keith Urban heads back to Las Vegas next March for an all-new residency, according to Billboard.

After a three-year residency that lasted from 2019 to 2022, Keith’s created an all-new show for a different venue — Zappos Theater — that he says will accommodate a somewhat larger crowd and a new, exciting feel for the fans coming to see the show.

“I haven’t played in there yet, but I’ve been in there and it felt a little more geared towards the kind of energy I was trying to create at [the venue for the last residency,] the Colosseum,” Keith explains.

As for what concertgoers can expect? Keith says that he’s hoping to strike a happy middle ground between flashy production and a simple, performance-driven show.

“I want to take advantage of being able to build stuff that’s just going to stay, but the spirit of my show, I’m never going to change that,” he says. “I’m going to have a certain way of playing that isn’t going to be too dependent upon behemoth props and production that kind of sweeps and drowns me. I’ve never been a fan of that for what I do.”

Keith’s residency launches March 3, with shows continuing on March 4, 8, 10, 11, 15, 17 and 18. He’ll be back a couple of months later for more shows on June 16, 17, 21, 23, 24, 28, 30 and July 1. Tickets go on sale to the general public November 12.

