Keith Urban, Lady A, Darius Rucker + more to present at 57th CMA Awards

November 6, 2023 12:00PM EST
The Country Music Association has revealed its star-studded list of presenters for the 2023 CMA Awards.

Keith UrbanLady ADarius RuckerParker McCollumChris YoungBrian KelleyJordan DavisHailey WhittersMartina McBrideBill AndersonSara Evans and Craig Morgan will present at Country Music’s Biggest Night. 

Also joining them are Paula Abdul; Grammy-nominated comedian, podcaster, director and producer Nate Bargatze; Tony Award-nominated actor Kevin Cahoon; 2023 World Series MVP Corey Seager; and The Golden Bachelor‘s Gerry Turner.

To see the full list of performers, presenters and nominees, visit cmaawards.com.

The 57th CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, November 8, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

