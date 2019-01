Keith Urban has shared a medley of songs released by iconic artists who died in 2018.

The songs and artists in the tribute are: “Zombie” (in tribute to Dolores O’Riordan of the Cranberries), “Respect” (in tribute to Aretha Franklin), “Rolling in My Sweet Baby’s Arms” (in tribute to Roy Clark), “Wake Me Up” (in tribute to Avicii) and Lynyrd Skynyrd‘s “Sweet Home Alabama” (in tribute to guitarist Ed King). Theboot.com

Watch it!