There has been a lot of conversation over the song “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus. Some say its country, others say no. So leave it to Keith Urban to show us that it truly is a country song. Another reason why he is the Entertainer of the Year!
Keith Urban Takes Us On A Journey Down The Old Town Road
