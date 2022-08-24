Keith Urban, Tim McGraw + more feature on Rita Wilson’s ‘Now & Forever: Duets’ album

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Willie Nelson are just a few of the featured collaborators joining Rita Wilson for her new ‘70s cover album, Now & Forever: Duets.

The track list features a span of guest vocalists from a variety of different genres — for example, Smokey Robinson and Elvis Costello each get a feature — but country music is especially well represented. Jimmie Allen and Vince Gill also join Rita for a track.

According to Billboard, Rita chose to focus on ‘70s covers because of the personal significance the decade holds for her.

“I wanted to honor where I came from with songs from the ’70s,” the singer explained. “It was really about showing enormous appreciation for the songwriting of that period — how these songs are still relevant even though they’re 50 years old. This album is really a continuation of sharing who I am musically, and what it is that I want to say.”

Now & Forever is due out September 27.

