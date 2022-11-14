Keith Urban, Tim McGraw tapped to headline the 2023 Boots and Hearts Music Festival

ABC/Ed Rode

Keith Urban and Tim McGraw are headed up north next August to headline the 2023 Boots and Hearts Music Festival.

The fan-favorite country festival is bringing a healthy dose of rock into the mix for its next iteration, as the third headliner for the three-day event is Nickelback. The rock group is headlining on the first day of the fest, and rock-leaning country upstart Hardy is also on the bill that day.

Other performers for next year’s Boots and Hearts include Riley Green, Travis Denning, Dallas Smith and Lauren Alaina. Tim Hicks and Josh Ross will play the annual kickoff party, and more performers are set to be announced in the coming months.

The event will once again take place at Burl’s Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte, Ontario. Tickets and camping packages are set to go on sale to the general public on November 18, and a presale starts November 16.

Next year’s festival will take place August 10-13. For more info about camping, RV and ticketing options, visit the Boots and Hearts Music Festival website.

