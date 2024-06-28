Keith Urban’s getting ‘High’ with his new album
Keith Urban is aiming High with his latest album.
The country superstar announced Friday that his forthcoming album, High — his first in nearly four years — will drop Sept. 20.
“What makes you high can mean whatever you want it to mean,” Keith said in a press release about the album title’s ambiguity. “It might be physical, spiritual, herbal, meditative, chemical or musical, but it’s definitely a place of utopia.”
“For me it’s my family, my friends, and this rollercoaster musical journey I’m on,” he added. “Playing guitar, writing songs and the place where I feel high — playing live. Every night I get a chance to bring an energy and a release to people.”
Accompanying the announcement, Keith dropped the fourth track from the album, a song titled “Wildside.” It follows previous releases “Straight Line,” “Go Home W U (with Lainey Wilson)” and “Messed Up As Me.”
Here’s the complete track listing for High:
“Blue Sky”
“Straight Line”
“Messed Up As Me”
“Wildside”
“Go Home W U (with Lainey Wilson)
“Chuck Taylors”
“Daytona”
“Love Is Hard”
“Heart Like a Hometown”
“Laughin’ All the Way to the Drank”
“Dodge in a Silverado”
“Break the Chain”
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.