93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Keith’s recorded a duet with Lainey, and he’s “ready for it to come out”

April 16, 2024 12:30PM EDT
Share
ABC

Keith Urban and Lainey Wilson have recorded a duet — and it might be dropping soon.

In a recent interview with ET, Keith revealed that he’s already got a collab with Lainey in the cans and is beaming with excitement to release it. 

“So, ‘Straight Line,’ [was the] first single, ‘Messed Up as Me,’ just came out in February, and we have another single coming out [in May] — that’s a duet,” Keith said. “So excited to get that out.”

Could this duet be the one with Lainey?

“You just never know!” Keith teased. “We recorded it last summer, and I’ve been having to sit on this thing since then, so I’m ready for it to come out. Then the album later this year.”

While you wait for May’s release, you can check out “Straight Line” and “Messed Up as Me” wherever you enjoy music.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Mamaws HouseThomas Rhett Ftg Morgan Wallen
5:14pm
Burn It DownParker Mccollum
5:10pm
Free And Easy (down The Road I Go)Dierks Bentley
5:05pm
Whiskey On YouNate Smith
5:02pm
He Aint Worth MissingKeith Toby 1993
4:58pm
View Full Playlist