Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser rumored to saddling up for a sixth season of ‘Yellowstone’

August 27, 2024 3:24PM EDT
With the smash hit neo-Western Yellowstone riding back to Paramount Network on Nov. 10 for the second half of its fifth — supposedly final — season comes a report two of its stars may carry a sixth season.

Deadline says Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, who respectively play firebrand Beth Dutton and her ranch boss hubby Rip Wheeler, have reportedly been in talks “for months” to return for a Yellowstone season 6. 

Puck News reported a short time ago that Hauser, Reilly and Luke Grimes — who plays Beth’s brother, Kayce — were likely moseying over to the Yellowstone spin-off when season 5 wraps up. 

That show, then called 2024, has been rebranded The Madison and won’t star the trio, but instead Michelle Pfeiffer and Matthew Fox.

So far there’s nothing official about a sixth season of Yellowstone.

Series lead Kevin Costner won’t be returning to Yellowstone when its fifth season rides off into the sunset — it’s unknown what will happen to his John Dutton.

