Kelsea Ballerini + more lead the first round of ‘New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash’ performers

August 31, 2022 1:00PM EDT
ABC/Connie Chornuk

Kelsea Ballerini, Zac Brown Band, Brooks & Dunn and Little Big Town have been announced as the first round of performers scheduled to take the stage during Nashville’s big New Year’s Eve concert this year, according to Billboard.

The event, called New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, will take place at various locations across downtown Music City. The event promises a five-hour set of 50+ performances on a variety of stages, including the main stage in the city’s Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park.

The Big Bash has been a Nashville tradition for many years, but last year was the first time it was televised. In 2022, the event will air live for the second time at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Additional performers will be announced at a later date. Last year, acts like Miranda Lambert and Dierks Bentley rocked the stage as Nashville counted down to the new year.

