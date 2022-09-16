Kelsea Ballerini pledges allegiance to a forever friend in “If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too)”

ABC/Connie Chornuk

Kelsea Ballerini swears her eternal friendship — no matter what — to her ride-or-die in “If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too),” the latest track to be released off her upcoming Subject to Change album.

Blending country twang with a feel-good, bubblegum vocal line, Kelsea vows her eternal devotion to a friend she’s known “since Brad and Angelina,” even saying that her allegiance goes further than the law.

“Hypothetically, if you ever kill your husband / Hand on the Bible, I’d be lyin’ through my teeth,” she insists in one verse.

To go along with her new song, Kelsea dropped a fun, retro music video that shows her in full ‘50s glam, touching up her makeup in a parlor room as the world burns through the window outside.

Kelsea’s full Subject to Change project arrives September 23. It includes previously released songs like “Heartfirst” and “Love is a Cowboy,” as well as a collaboration with Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson called “You’re Drunk, Go Home.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.