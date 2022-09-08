Kelsea Ballerini teases more album details, including a “sassbomb female moment” with two special guests

ABC/Eric McCandless

As release day nears for Kelsea Ballerini’s upcoming album, Subject to Change, she’s dropping a few more hints about the project.

The singer answered a handful of fan questions about her new musical chapter on Instagram Stories this week, and in one slide, she teased a big collaboration that will feature not one but two guest artists. In response to a question about whether there will be a duet on the record, Kelsea shared a screenshot of a text exchange between herself and one of the collaborators on the song.

“Finishing up my record and have a song that I wanted to turn into a sassbomb female moment and just have to ask you if you would be a part of it,” reads Kelsea’s text to a recipient whose name is strategically blocked off.

“It’s country as s***,” she continues before telling the unnamed collaborator that another artist is already in the mix, so “it would be a little trio.”

While neither artist is identified in the tease, there is a clue in the mystery guest’s response to Kelsea: After she agrees to the duet, she replies with an emoji of a woman with blonde hair.

Subject to Change comes out September 23.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.