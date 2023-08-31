93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Kelsea Ballerini to perform at the MTA VMAs

August 31, 2023 12:21PM EDT
MTV

Country superstar Kelsea Ballerini is set to perform at the 2023 MTV VMAs.

Spending her 30th birthday on the famed MTV stage, Kelsea will present a world premiere performance of a song off the expanded version of her critically acclaimed EP, Rolling Up The Welcome Mat (For Good), which arrived earlier in August.

The performance lineup also features a slew of multiple-genre hitmakers, including Demi LovatoShakiraKarol GMåneskinStray KidsDoja CatAnittaTOMORROW X TOGETHER and Lil Wayne

The 2023 MTV VMAs air live Tuesday, September 12, at 8 p.m. ET. 

