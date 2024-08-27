Kelsea Ballerini unveils ‘PATTERNS’ track list

Kelsea Ballerini has revealed the track list for her upcoming fifth album, PATTERNS.

The project will feature 15 songs, including the recently released “Sorry Mom” and the Noah Kahan-assisted lead single, “Cowboys Cry Too.” It’ll open with the title track before wrapping with an outro titled “Did You Make It Home?”

You can check out Kelsea’s announcement post on Instagram.

PATTERNS arrives Oct. 25 and is available for preorder and presave now.

Here’s the full track list for PATTERNS:

“Patterns”

“Sorry Mom”

“Baggage”

“First Rodeo”

“Nothing Really Matters”

“How Much Do You Love Me”

“Two Things”

“We Broke Up”

“WAIT!”

“Beg for Your Love”

“Deep”

“Cowboys Cry Too (with Noah Kahan)”

“I Would, Would You”

“This Time Last Year”

“Did You Make It Home? (outro)”

