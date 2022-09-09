Kelsea Ballerini will team up with Kelly Clarkson, Carly Pearce on her ‘Subject to Change’ album

ABC/Eric McCandless

After teasing some very special duet partners earlier this week, Kelsea Ballerini is spilling all the details about a collaboration she describes as a “sassbomb female moment.”

The song in question is called “You’re Drunk, Go Home,” and joining her in the studio for it are none other than Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson.

“A sassbomb yeehaw collab moment?!? ‘You’re Drunk, Go Home’ with my sister [Carly Pearce] and my hero sister [Kelly Clarkson],” Kelsea shared on Twitter in a video announcing the collaborations.

“You’re Drunk, Go Home” will be part of a track list that also includes lead single “Heartfirst” plus some other songs that Kelsea put out ahead of the full album’s release day: “What I Have” and “Love is a Cowboy.”

Subject to Change is due out on September 23.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.