Kenny Chesney announces I Go Back 2023 Tour with opening act Kelsea Ballerini

Just weeks after wrapping his Here and Now Tour, Kenny Chesney is already announcing tour plans for 2023.

The singer shared the news on Monday, unveiling his I Go Back 2023 Tour, which is set to launch next March. Of course, the trek takes its name from Kenny’s 20004 hit “I Go Back.”

While the singer hits stadiums in 2022, things will be a little bit more up-close and intimate on his 2023 run. He’s playing amphitheaters and arenas this time around, kicking things off with a March 25 stop in State College, Pennsylvania.

But that’s not all: Kenny has a very special opening act booked for the I Go Back Tour. Kelsea Ballerini, his “Half of My Hometown” duet partner, will join him for the dates.

“Kelsea understands everything about where I come from, because she’s from there too,” Kenny says of the singer. The two stars both hail from the same hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee.

“She knows how hard it is to leave, how much you miss all those things that make you who you are…but also how the only way to chase the kind of dream she has is to do just that,” he continues. “It’s a tough call when you love home the way we both do, but for kids like us, there was never really a choice.”

Tickets to the I Go Back 2023 Tour will go on sale December 2 at 10 a.m. local time.